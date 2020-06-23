COVID-19 updates: Federal support for Dallas testing will stop at the end of the month

Texas health officials are cutting off detailed coronavirus tracking reports for many rural counties.

Johnson and Wise counties are just two of the many rural counties across Texas that will no longer receive COVID-19 case updates from the state, officials said Tuesday morning.

County officials will no longer be able to share case charts or graphs with the public, Johnson County officials said, because they will no longer be able to view the cases aside from the publicly available statewide dashboard. The dashboard does not display data as in-depth as what some counties have been sharing with the public.

The Texas Department of State Health Services told Johnson County officials they could no longer provide them with case data due to a "high caseload and transfer to a contractor for contact tracing."

Many rural counties in the state have heavily relied on the numbers from the statewide health department to then share that case information with their local residents since tracking began in March. Many of those counties do not have large local health departments.

State health officials said the department is working to get the information "from its contract tracing system at the county level" to continue to provide it to county officials.

The news comes at the same time City of Dallas officials confirmed two major COVID-19 testing sites will run out of federal support on June 30. One of those sites will close when city and county officials open a new site using a private company.

The testing site at the American Airlines Center will be permanently closed, while the Ellis Davis Field House site will continue to operate under the city and county. A new drive-thru testing site will be created at the University of Dallas, officials said.

President Donald Trump said he wants to slow testing across the country on Tuesday as he departed the White House for Arizona, after aides had said he made a comment about slowing down testing as a joke during a weekend rally in Tulsa.

"I don't kid," he said Tuesday when asked about the comment.

Trump had originally told the crowd in Tulsa on Saturday he had directed members of his administration to slow testing.

"I said to my people slow the testing down, please,” the president said at the rally.

Top updates for Tuesday, June 23:

Texas sees 11th straight day of record hospitalizations, expected to announce new case count high

There were at least 3,711 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Texas on Monday afternoon, state officials said, a new record high.

It was the 11th straight day the numbers have risen to new heights across the state.

North Texas saw a record rise as well, increasing up to at least 988 patients in the region. There are currently 415 ICU beds available in the same area, and a local hospital leader said people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area should not "panic" about bed availability.

The news came as Gov. Greg Abbott admonished Texans to be more diligent about practicing social distancing and wearing masks, warning that businesses may have to close down once more if cases continue to spike.

A new record milestone is expected to be hit again Tuesday as new daily cases surpass 5,000 across the state, per an interview Abbott gave to KBTX-TV.

The rise in cases over the past 13 days has been exponential. June 10 was the first time Texas reported more than 2,000 new cases in a single day. June 17 was the first time the state had more than 3,000 cases. And on June 20, the state reported more than 4,000 cases for the first time.

City of Mesquite asking people to report businesses failing to require masks

As the Dallas County order mandating businesses must require all employees and customers wear masks takes effect, officials in Mesquite are asking anyone who sees businesses failing to follow the order report them to the city's hotline.

The hotline is 972-329-8373.

Testing site to close in Dallas after federal support ends

Two COVID-19 testing sites in the city of Dallas, one at Ellis Field House, the other at the American Airlines Center, will run out of federal support on June 30, officials with the city of Dallas said Tuesday.

While the city and Dallas County will contract with a private company to keep two sites open, the site at the American Airlines Center will be permanently closed.

The Ellis Davis Field House site will continue to operate under the city and county, and a new drive-thru testing site will be created at the University of Dallas, officials said.

Dallas launches new initiative to provide local business with capital, PPE

Dallas leaders announced the creation of Dallas Forward on Tuesday, a new effort from the city and private partners to create resources for small to mid-sized businesses in the city.

The program will help business owners access resources like personal protective equipment, grant and loan applications and personalized assistance, along with reopening protocols from large companies in the area.

Large companies with a presence in the city have helped aid in the effort by donating funds and PPE to Dallas Forward for their smaller counterparts to use, officials said, including AT&T and PepsiCo.

About 50% of Dallas' economy relies on these smaller and medium-sized businesses, officials said.

"Please take us up on this offer," co-chair of the effort Fred Perpall said the local business owners.

For more information about the program and to access its resources, click here.

Plano begins to reopen more city facilities

The city of Plano will reopen a number of public facilities in July, officials said, some with restrictions.

On July 1, Plano stages and the event center will reopen and outdoor exercise programs in the city's parks will resume.

Then on July 6, the library will reopen to patrons to allow them to "Browse, Grab and Go" by checking themselves out after selecting their own materials. "Porchside pickup" will still be available, along with online content.

The city's Parks and Recreation in-person classes will resume on the same day. Certain recreation and aquatic centers will be opened to daily guests and members as well.

And by July 11, the Interurban Railway Museum will reopen to visitors.

For more information, click here.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.