11 Dallas police officers test positive for COVID-19

The Dallas Police Department said Tuesday night that 11 detectives assigned to the evening shift of its robbery and assault response units have tested positive for COVID-19.

With Tuesday's confirmed tests, that brings the total number of Dallas police officers who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 40 since tracking began in March. Ten other civilians who work with the department have also tested positive since tracking began.

All of the positive tests reported Tuesday were from detectives who received test results from June 19 to June 23, police said. They are all under quarantine for 14 days, and the areas where they work have been thoroughly sanitized, plice said.

Police said 20 other employees have been placed in quarantine as a precaution and are awaiting test results. Police said these officers were working out of police headquarters and the Park Forest Branch Library at 3421 Forest Lane. They have not been back to work since being made aware of possible exposure, police said.

Police provided the following breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the department:

50 total positive COVID-19 cases 40 officers 10 civilians

20 of those 50 have returned to work

None are currently hospitalized, but two have been in the past

204 officers have been previously placed under quarantine and have returned to work safely

48 are currently quarantined or self-monitoring