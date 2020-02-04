This story will be continuously updated as new cases are discovered in North Texas.

More than 1,500 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have now tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials have reported at least 28 deaths as a result.

The first case in North Texas was announced on March 9 in Collin County.

Timeline:

As of April 1: 207 cases, 1 death, 66 recoveries

On April 2: Health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 207. 140 of those are active cases, 66 people have recovered and one person has died since the outbreak began in the county. 26 of those with active cases are hospitalized while the other 114 are isolating themselves at their homes, according to officials.

County health officials also confirmed a 39-year-old McKinney man with no underlying medical conditions tested positive for COVID-19. He is self-isolating in his home. On March 18: The county confirmed a 64-year-old Plano man died due to coronavirus, making this the second known novel coronavirus-related death in North Texas and the first death in Collin County. Collin County officials say the positive case was confirmed posthumously, meaning the man was not included in the previous nine cases reported in the county.

The county confirmed a 64-year-old Plano man died due to coronavirus, making this the second known novel coronavirus-related death in North Texas and the first death in Collin County. Collin County officials say the positive case was confirmed posthumously, meaning the man was not included in the previous nine cases reported in the county. On March 18: A 32-year-old Plano woman became the ninth confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Collin County, according to public health officials. She is self-quarantined in her home and has no underlying health conditions.

A 32-year-old Plano woman became the ninth confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Collin County, according to public health officials. She is self-quarantined in her home and has no underlying health conditions. On March 15: County officials said they had confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the area. A 32-year-old Frisco man received a positive test result for the disease, bringing the case total in the county to eight. Officials also said 60 people were under monitoring and that no county employees have tested positive or were under monitoring.

On March 14: the City of Plano reported its first two cases of COVID-19. One, a 47-year-old woman, tested positive and is currently self-isolated in her home, according to city officials. The second is a 56-year-old man.



On March 13: Collin County public health officials confirmed that a 40-year-old Frisco woman tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials, the woman does not have any underlying health conditions and is self-isolating in her home. She has not traveled out-of-state recently, according to authorities.

Collin County public health officials confirmed On March 12: Collin County health officials confirmed a 35-year-old McKinney man has tested positive for COVID-19. The man is under self-quarantine at his home and has no underlying medical conditions. Health officials say this case is not related to the other three confirmed positive cases.

Collin County health officials confirmed a 35-year-old McKinney man has tested positive for COVID-19. The man is under self-quarantine at his home and has no underlying medical conditions. Health officials say this case is not related to the other three confirmed positive cases. On March 10: Collin County health officials confirmed three members of the same family tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patients include a father in his 30s, his wife, and their 3-year-old child. Their test results were later confirmed by the CDC.

On March 9: The first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus in North Texas was announced by Collin County officials.

