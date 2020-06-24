COVID-19 updates: Texas hospitalizations hit new peak 12th day in a row with nearly 4,100 patients reported

The news came the same day new cases again topped out in the state at 5,489. It was the first time the daily case count had surpassed 5,000.

This story will be continuously updated on June 24.

At least 4,092 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Texas on Tuesday afternoon, state officials said, another new high.

It was the 12th straight day of climbing hospitalization rates across the state, and the first time there had been more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients

North Texas hit a grim milestone as well, surpassing 1,000 patients in the region. There are currently at least 1,074 people hospitalized across the area with COVID-19.

Tarrant County saw a 20% increase day-over-day on Tuesday in the number of patients it had there, rising from 268 people to 318. Dallas County reported 470 patients, meaning the two counties account for nearly 3/4 of all hospitalizations in North Texas.

But the number of ICU beds available in the same area also increased up to 440 from 415 the day before, and a local hospital leader said people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area should not "panic" about bed availability.

The rise in cases in Texas over the past 13 days has been exponential. June 10 was the first time Texas reported more than 2,000 new cases in a single day.

June 17 was the first time the state had more than 3,000 cases.

And on June 20, just a couple of days ago, the state reported more than 4,000 cases for the first time.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott admonished Texans to be more diligent about practicing social distancing and wearing masks, warning that businesses may have to close down once more if cases continue to spike.

Top updates for Wednesday, June 24:

DART approves 'Hero Pay' for workers

DART's board unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday night to provide workers with Hero Pay for the eight weeks between the beginning of April and the end of May.

The pay will be given out as a lump sum valued at $150 a week per eligible employee.

Eligible employees were those who were essential or customer-facing employees "whose core functions pose a hazardous threat because of the nature of their work and the COVID crisis."

A total of 47 employees and contractors have tested positive since tracking began in March, DART officials said, with 23 having returned to work so far.

WFAA digital producer Jennifer Prohov contributed to this report.