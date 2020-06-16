COVID-19 updates: Texas sees another record number of hospitalizations ahead of governor's announcement

Across Texas, there have been more than 89,000 cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March, with more than 29,000 in North Texas.

There are now at least 2,518 people currently hospitalized across Texas with COVID-19, the highest number the state has seen since the pandemic began. That number jumped up by about 200 more people from Monday's statewide report.

Across North Texas, around 765 people infected with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized, according to state officials, a new record high for the region as well. The only area in the state the outpaces the region is that around Houston, according to state figures, with about 795 coronavirus patients.

Hospitalizations are up 67% statewide and 48% regionally since Memorial Day.

The new numbers come ahead of a news conference Gov. Greg Abbott will hold at 1 p.m. to address the rise in numbers.

A large portion of those patients are at hospitals in Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Monday night.

About 400 people are currently receiving treatment for the disease, according to Jenkins, the highest number since the pandemic began.

"Think of hospitalizations as the tip of the iceberg you see and know there are a lot more undiagnosed cases in the community," Jenkins said.

James Scott, a professor of statistics and data science at the University of Texas at Austin, explained to WFAA in April that it can take several weeks for someone who has been infected to need to be hospitalized.

"There's something like, on average, a 23- to 24-day lag between when someone gets infected and when they're at risk of death due to COVID-19 complications," Scott said. "So what that implies is that today's social distancing behavior is determining what the shape of that death rate curve is going to look like three to four weeks in the future."

The concern in April was that as more states reopened businesses and loosened social distancing restrictions, including Texas, cases could surge once more. Many are now echoing that concern as Texas has continued to see its number of hospitalizations rise.

"If people started behaving in the way that they were doing, say before March 8 in Texas — going to bars, going to restaurants, going to retail establishments, not following social distancing protocols as recommended by the CDC and other public health authorities — I mean, it seems pretty clear in light of what we're seeing in the data that you can expect three to four weeks later a big spike in hospitalizations and deaths pretty much as surely as winter follows fall," Scott had explained.

Across Texas, there have been more than 89,000 cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March, with more than 29,000 in North Texas.

Top updates for Tuesday, June 16:

President Donald Trump called testing a "double-edged sword" on Monday, saying it made the country look bad. Vice President Mike Pence also claimed Monday that a rise in testing was a reason behind new coronavirus spikes, even though data has shown that such a claim is misleading.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to address a recent surge in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across Texas during a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Texas is set to resume executions Tuesday after the pandemic halted proceedings.

Fourth Hood County resident has died, officials say

A fourth person who lived in Hood County has died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said.

The patient had been at a hospital outside of Hood County when they died from complications due to the coronavirus, according to officials.

Hood County has had a total of 35 cases confirmed by the state since tracking began in March, county health officials said. Local authorities are reporting two additional cases that the state is investigating. Five of the 37 total cases are considered "active."

Officials believe 28 people who tested positive have fully recovered.

Dallas County moratorium on evictions has ended

The Justice of the Peace moratorium on evictions ended at midnight Tuesday in Dallas County.

The June 15 date was an extension from the previous May 18 date. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins extended the moratorium date on May 21.

He urged those facing eviction to know their rights when it comes to dealing with a Justice of the Peace and to rely on community resources for help with rent.

"Our public health system and the health of our community can’t afford couch surfers or more homelessness when we are at new record highs for #COVID19," Jenkins said in a follow-up tweet.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.