Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins extends moratorium on evictions to June 15

DALLAS — Judge Clay Jenkins has extended Dallas County's moratorium on evictions until June 15 due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Jenkins is ordering all eviction cases for non-payment of rent filed after March 27 to be set no sooner than June 15.
Jenkins first gave the order on March 18. It would have expired May 18 if he had not extended it Thursday.
In a news release, Jenkins said the city can't afford more homelessness because of the COVID-19 virus.
The Texas Office of Court Administration and the Texas Justice Court Training Center recommended continuing to postpone "non-essential" cases, according to Jenkins.
