Collin County reports highest new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Collin County reported its highest cases reported in a single day on Tuesday with 120 new cases in the county.

That breaks the county's previous record of 106 cases reported on June 4.

The spike in cases in Collin County include 27 in Plano and 12 in Frisco.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the single-day high is due to testing results from a nursing home.

There are 1,787 cases in the county since tracking began in March, including 546 in Plano, 314 in McKinney and 152 cases in the Collin County area of Plano.

On June 9, Collin County had 486 active cases. The active case count dipped to 301 on June 11. Now on Tuesday, there are 454 active cases.

Active cases break down as follows:

June 9: 486

June 10: 483

June 11: 301

June 12: 313

June 13: 320

June 14: 338

June 15: 454

There have been more cases for people in their 30’s and 40’s out of any age group in the county. Patients in their 20’s and 50’s follow close behind.

Age 20s: 307

Age 30s: 313

Age 40s: 349

Age 50s: 308

There have been 1,292 recoveries in the county, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services. There have been 33,818 tests conducted in the county.

There have been 37 deaths in the county.

As of June 1, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services began all COVID-19 and contact tracing activities for Collin County.

The first case of COVID-19 confirmed in North Texas was on March 9 regarding a Frisco father in his 30s who came in contact with someone in California who contracted the novel coronavirus.