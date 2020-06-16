Arlington high school postpones summer conditioning camp after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

A day after a Frisco ISD student athlete tested positive for COVID-19, an Arlington ISD student does, too. Both summer workout programs have been suspended.

Arlington Independent School District has postponed the summer workout program at Martin High School after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The student was attending the strength and conditioning camp at Martin High School.

In a news release, district officials say they communicated with the Tarrant County Public Health and Arlington Public Health Authority before making a decision to postpone the program.

Head Coach and Athletic Coordinator Bob Wager says his staff put the students in pods of 12 with each pod assigned to one coach. Each group would stay isolated from the other groups.

Wager says the UIL put this guideline in place as programs returned to workouts.

All parents have been notified of the positive case and contact tracing is completed. The facilities will be cleaned and sanitized.

District officials say all students and staff receive daily screenings and temperature checks.

This comes one day after Frisco Independent School District announced that a student athlete at Lebanon High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was also participating in strength and conditioning workouts this summer.

Lebanon High School's strength and conditioning and skills sessions remain suspended while staff clean and disinfect the school's athletic facilities with "hospital-grade" products, per school officials.

The Dallas County health department released new guidance Monday regarding which places are safe to go in public. Officials do not recommend participating in youth sports.