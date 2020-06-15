Several restaurants close after workers test positive for COVID-19

At Cane Rosso and Zoli's New York Pizza, all employees at the location will be provided with a COVID-19 test, Facebook posts for the restaurants said.

Several restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed due to employees testing positive with COVID-19.

At Cane Rosso in Carrollton, an employee who started working at the restaurant on June 9 tested positive on June 12.

“We are hopeful that our strong cleaning, required masks, and no-contact procedures that were implemented at the beginning of the pandemic have contained the spread, but we will be closing this restaurant effective immediately, while we assess the situation,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

All employees at the location will be provided with a test for COVID-19, the post said. A professional sanitation crew was hired to disinfect the restaurant.

“Once everyone has a clean bill of health and the store is clean, we will announce our re-opening date, continuing with our diligent cleaning processes, gloves and masks, and curbside pickup,” the post said.

An employee at Zoli's NY Pizza in Addison tested positive on Sunday and had worked on June 9. All employees will be tested and a professional sanitation crew will be brought in to the restaurant, Zoli’s said in a Facebook post.

Bombshells Dallas on N. Stemmons Freeway also had staff members contract COVID-19. The restaurant will be closed for a few days and will be santitized, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, since reopening we have required all staff to complete a symptom questionnaire and have their temperature taken when they arrive,” the post said.

The restaurant will reopen Thursday at 11 a.m.

Harwood Tavern Sports Bar in Dallas posted on Facebook that it would be closed Sunday for "thorough cleaning so that you can enjoy your favorite food and drinks confidently," the post said.

It's unclear if an employee tested positive.