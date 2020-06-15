Dallas County health department does not recommend going to bars, bowling alleys

The department does not recommend youth sports, or going to bars or bowling alleys.

Guidance for going in public places, such as bowling alleys, bars and mall food courts, was updated Monday by the Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The new guidance comes after Saturday reported 345 new coronavirus cases, marking the fourth day in a row of record numbers.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said people should remember there has been more testing.

As of Sunday, the statewide seven-day average positivity rate is 6.62%.

In May, the department debuted the threat level map to indicate when it's safe to participate in activities at public places. The county is in the red zone.

Bars and bowling alleys

Going to a bar or bowling alley is not recommended.

Food courts at malls

People should avoid eating at food courts or group dining areas. Ordering food to-go and not sitting in the dining area is preferred, the department said.

"Look for frequent cleaning of high touch areas including tables, counters, etc." the department said. "Staff and customers should wear facial coverings."

Youth Sports

Youth sports are not recommended.

Health guidance

Red means stay home, if you can.

Orange means use extreme caution. You can dine out, but do so cautiously.

Yellow means proceed carefully. You can take a vacation or travel.

Green means the new normal until a vaccine is discovered and is widely available.

Jenkins said that it's a guideline and not an order, but was designed by doctors.