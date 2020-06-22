COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott to address public after record-highs continue for 10th straight day

There are currently 3,409 people with COVID-19 hospitalized across the state, and 952 of them are in the North Texas region, according to state officials.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to address Texas' continued response to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon as hospitalizations and cases numbers continue to spike across the state.

The state has reported 10 straight days of record-high hospitalizations, and North Texas has been one of the leading regions of the state, comparable only to the area around Houston.

There are currently 3,409 people with COVID-19 hospitalized across the state, and 952 of them are in the North Texas region, according to state officials.

The region has seen six straight days of new highs for hospitalizations as well.

Hospitalization numbers are up 126% statewide since Memorial Day and 83% for the region. Texas' positivity rate has more than doubled since then.

There are 438 ICU beds available in the North Texas region, with a total of 3,177 beds available. Across the state, there are currently a total of 1,493 ICU beds available, with 14,316 total beds open.

More than 35,000 people across North Texas have tested positive for the disease since tracking began in March, part of the more than 111,600 in the state. More than 700 people across North Texas have subsequently died, part of the nearly 2,200 victims statewide.

The governor is expected to address the public at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on WFAA.

Top updates for Monday, June 22:

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Tarrant County jail sees new cases, but lower than officials expected

The Tarrant County jail had 19 inmates and seven employees test positive for COVID-19 after the facility tested all of its 4,444 inmates and employees last week, officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.

"Prior to the tests being conducted we were warned that on average, in the type of environment being tested, we could expect about 3.5% of the tests would come back positive," a news release from the sheriff's office said. "That would have meant about 155 people would have COVID inside our facilities."

The facility instead had 0.6% test positive between its inmates and jail staff, per officials.

"We know these numbers are a direct result of the cleanliness of our facilities and the COVID protocols put in place soon after the pandemic began."

Carnival cancels cruises through September

Carnival Cruise Line will cancel all cruises and pause its service through Sept. 30, the company announced on social media Monday morning.

The company said anyone impacted would receive an email from them or a customer's travel advisor with instructions on how to claim their cancellation offer or a refund.

Carter BloodCare testing donors for antibodies as it faces critical shortage

Carter BloodCare officials announced they will begin to test donors' blood for coronavirus antibodies as they work to fill a prolonged critical blood shortage that has prompted elective and non-emergent surgeries to be postponed at local facilities.

The test is only an indicator that someone has been exposed to the virus, and does not mean someone is immune to the disease. Blood donors must be feeling "healthy and well" to donate.

To make an appointment to donate blood, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

Collin County cases continue to rise

Number of cases: 2,223 positive cases, 38 deaths, 1,342 recoveries

Officials reported there were 125 new COVID-19 cases across Collin County on Sunday, raising the county total to 2,223 since tracking began in March.

Of those, 843 are considered active cases, officials said. Thirty-eight people with the disease have died in the county and 105 people are currently hospitalized, a decrease of about 10 patients from days past.

Nearly 1,350 people have recovered.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.