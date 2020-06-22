Plano costume shop turns to creative masks to keep customers coming

PLANO, Texas — Now that masks are required by many cities and counties, it makes sense to have more than one handy.
And if you are going to have multiple, might as well have one for every occasion. That’s what a Plano costume shop is banking on.
“We already have all the materials you can imagine,“ said Jerry Purvis, the owner of Dallas Vintage Shop.
Long known for having just about every costume creation one can dream up, Purvis and his business struggled like so many others when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors in March.
Events that would require a costume or decorative clothing were canceled and Purvis faced the same dilemma other employers faced.
“The (Paycheck Protection Program) money had run out, and I did not want to lose my employees. I did not have the heart to let them go.“
So instead, they did what they do best to fill a new demand. Purvis and his seamstress at Dallas Vintage Shop took the fabric they had sitting aside for costumes and began to weave masks.
But not just any masks.
These have personality.
“The Texas flag masks have been a huge hit,” said Purvis.
Masks of all colors, themes, patterns and designs kept the customers coming to the point Purvis said his seamstress is getting overwhelmed. And by solving one problem, it has helped to solve another.
“Not one employee has missed a paycheck.”