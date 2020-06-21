North Texas bars see permits suspended after allegedly violating COVID-19 reopening requirements

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) says it has found evidence to suspend the permits of 12 bars, including three in North Texas following the third night of Operation Safe Open.
After undercover investigations, two bars in Dallas and one in Fort Worth were issued an emergency order for a 30-day suspension. Marty’s Live and Harris' House of Heroes in Dallas and The New PR's in Fort Worth allegedly violated reopening requirement, according to TABC officials.
Operation Safe Open is an effort by TABC to inspect businesses across Texas to make sure they’re following COVID-19 requirements, which include keeping indoor customer capacity at 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants and social distancing of six feet between customers.
"We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions,” said TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles.
TABC says the first infraction is a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in a 60-day suspension.
Here’s a complete 3-day list of the suspensions across Texas:
Sunday
- Handlebar Houston, Houston
- BARge 25, Seabrook
- Harris House of Heroes, Dallas
- The New PR's, Fort Worth
- UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin
- Little Woodrow's, Lubbock
- Coconuts, El Paso
Saturday
- Buford's Backyard Beer Garden, Austin
- Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin
Friday
- Werk Bar, El Paso
- Marty's Live, Dallas
- Elevate Night Club, McAllen
