Threats against Kaufman High School prompts school closure on Friday

KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman High School will be closed on Friday due to an allegation of a threat towards the campus, the district said.

The threat was received Wednesday afternoon, and was in line with a social media trend threatening violence against schools across the country, according to a letter sent to parents.

"The threat did not include a specific time, but was specific to a date: December 17," the letter said. "This falls in line with a national TikTok trend threatening to coordinate violence at schools on December 17, 2021."

The Kaufman ISD police were involved and appropriate actions have been taken, the letter said. There were no weapons on the campus.

"We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of reporting threats to appropriate individuals. Terroristic threats are taken seriously at Kaufman High School."

The letter said that the district police and administration will continue investigating.

It's not the first threat against a school in North Texas over the past week. Police arrested a student on Monday in connection to a hoax threat against Marcus High School. A similar threat was made to Flower Mound High School and the police are investigating a possible connection.

In Frisco, police were investigating threats against Lone Star High School and classes were canceled for Monday and Tuesday.