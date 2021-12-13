Frisco ISD cancels classes Monday at Lone Star High due to threat

The initial threat was from a social media post on Friday, and the second threat was via email on Sunday evening, the district said.

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Independent School District canceled classes Monday for students at Lone Star High School due to a threat.

The initial threat was from a social media post on Friday and the second threat was via email on Sunday evening, the district said.

The Frisco Police Department was at the Lone Star HS campus Monday to investigate the origin of the social media post and letter. The department said they "will exhaust all means necessary" to keep students and staff safe.

"We are working diligently with Frisco ISD and other partners to investigate these threats and find those responsible," the department said in a statement.

The district said it will communicate when classes will resume.

"The safety and security of students and staff are of the utmost importance to Frisco ISD," the district said.

The Monday threat comes after multiple reported threats at other school districts throughout Dallas-Fort Worth were also investigated on Friday. Carrollton Police posted Friday they were investigating a threat at Hebron High School and other LISD campuses but that there was "no evidence" it was credible. There is no indication that the threats were connected.

Meanwhile, any student or parent who has additional information regarding the social media post or letter for Lone Star HS is asked to contact Frisco PD at 972-292-6010.