‘It’s a blessing’: 3 South Oak Cliff seniors thank community for support, as they sign letters of intent to play college football

Community members gathered as a group of SOC's senior Golden Bears signed letters of intent for football programs at schools, including SMU, TCU, and North Texas.

DALLAS — The excitement around South Oak Cliff High School continues to build, as the football team prepares to face off against Liberty Hill in the state final game Saturday, Dec. 18.

The school store was busy Wednesday afternoon, as Golden Bears supporters showed up to pick up T-shirts for the Texas UIL 5A-Division State Championship game.

"It’s a blessing that we got all the support,” said defensive back Kyron Chambers.

Members of the football team said supporters are helping them stay grounded and focused.

“It’s a great feeling. We keep winning. Our backs keep getting full with more and more people, and they keep supporting us,” said running back Qualon Farrar.

The team celebrated more wins during a special moment at SOC on Wednesday. Community members gathered to cheer on three senior players during an early signing day event.

Farrar signed a letter of intent to North Texas football. Chambers is committing to TCU. Quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings is heading to SMU.

“I mean, it’s a big deal. Classroom comes first. I mean, you’ve got to do well in the classroom, to do well on the football field,” said Henry-Jennings.

The players and their families said what keeps the team focused is knowing their priorities. The athletes want people to know they are scholars. The football team is making major moves academically.

“We’ve got, ultimately, above a 3.0 grade-point average. So, you know, as a team we take academics seriously, and we bring it out. We show it on the field also,” added Chambers.

Playing a smart and skilled game is what the SOC Golden Bears and their coach, Jason Todd, said the team is planning to do when the game starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.