North Texas is well-represented in this year's H.S. football state championships. Here's the full schedule

State championship games will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Wednesday through Saturday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The stage and schedules are set for this year's UIL football state championships.

And North Texas will be well-represented when teams take the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week.

The full slate of games cover divisions in the 1A through 6A conferences.

Below is the schedule for the state championship games from Wednesday through Saturday, along with information on how to purchase tickets.

Note: Teams from North Texas are in bold.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – May (14-0) vs. Westbrook (10-4) at 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Strawn (14-0) vs. Matador Motley County (14-0) at 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – Shiner (15-0) vs. Hawley (15-0) at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Conference 2A Division II – Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1) at 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0) at 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – Franklin (15-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, Dec. 17

Conference 4A Division I – Austin Johnson (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0) at 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1) at 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0) at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Conference 5A Division II – Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1) at 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1) at 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1) at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.