STATE SEMIS: WFAA to broadcast South Oak Cliff vs. Lubbock-Cooper

ABILENE, Texas — The stage is set, and a trip to AT&T Stadium is on the line.
South Oak Cliff and Lubbock-Cooper will square off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., in the 5A-Division II State Semis. And you can watch the game live, right here on WFAA.com.
The Golden Bears come into the game on a 13-game winning streak, losing only in their season opener against Duncanville, 42-27.
Since then, they have outscored their opponents 664 to 131, in reeling off this win streak, knocking off 10-time state champion and three-time defending champ Aledo in the Regional Semifinals two weeks ago, before their dominant win over Lucas Lovejoy in the Region II championship game.
Now they get to face a Lubbock-Cooper team that is on an 11-game winning streak of their own.
The Pirates defeated Wichita Falls Rider in the Region I title game last week. Their only loss of the year came in a 1-point contest, losing to 6A program Wolfforth Frenship 14-13 back in September.
You can tune in live, right here on this page. The video player above will stream the game live, beginning at approximately 7:20 on Friday night.
You can also access the broadcast via our WFAA App. If you have the ROKU app or Amazon Fire TV, you can watch it on your television. You can also screen-share from your computer or phone to your television.