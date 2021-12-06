STATE SEMIS: WFAA to broadcast South Oak Cliff vs. Lubbock-Cooper

Winner advances to the 5A-Division II State Championship game.

ABILENE, Texas — The stage is set, and a trip to AT&T Stadium is on the line.

South Oak Cliff and Lubbock-Cooper will square off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., in the 5A-Division II State Semis. And you can watch the game live, right here on WFAA.com.

The Golden Bears come into the game on a 13-game winning streak, losing only in their season opener against Duncanville, 42-27.

Since then, they have outscored their opponents 664 to 131, in reeling off this win streak, knocking off 10-time state champion and three-time defending champ Aledo in the Regional Semifinals two weeks ago, before their dominant win over Lucas Lovejoy in the Region II championship game.

Now they get to face a Lubbock-Cooper team that is on an 11-game winning streak of their own.

The Pirates defeated Wichita Falls Rider in the Region I title game last week. Their only loss of the year came in a 1-point contest, losing to 6A program Wolfforth Frenship 14-13 back in September.

You can tune in live, right here on this page. The video player above will stream the game live, beginning at approximately 7:20 on Friday night.