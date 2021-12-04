South Oak Cliff leading big against Lovejoy for spot in state semifinals

The Golden Bears are up big on the Lovejoy Leopards in the 5A Division 2 Region 2 Final.

FRISCO, Texas — The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are leading big in their bid to make it to the state semifinals.

South Oak Cliff jumped out to an early lead at the Ford Center in Frisco over the Lovejoy Leopards, building a 28-0 halftime lead in the 5A Division 2 Region 2 Final.

The Golden Bears built their lead to 42-7 in the fourth quarter.

South Oak Cliff has been paced by quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings who ran for a score and passed for one as well.

South Oak Cliff would be the first Dallas ISD team to make it to the semifinal round since Skyline did it in 2014. Should they advance to the finals, they would be the first DISD team to make it that far since Lincoln since 2004.

DISD has not won a UIL State Football Championship since Sunset won the 1950 title in the now-defunct “City” Classification.