Heavyweight fight: WFAA will broadcast Allen vs. Southlake Carroll playoff matchup

DENTON, Texas — High school football programs don't get bigger than Allen and Southlake Carroll.

Kyler Murray. Chase Daniel. Tom Westerberg. Todd Dodge. Greg McElroy. 13 combined state championships. More history than we could possibly fit in a single story.

On Saturday, they get to decide who's better.

The 17th-ranked Allen faces 3rd-ranked Southlake Carroll on Saturday at 2 p.m., at UNT's Apogee Stadium in the Class 6A Division I quarterfinals.

Carroll, 13-0, comes into the game as the favorite to win 6A-Division I, after advancing to the title game a year ago.

Carroll, 13-0, comes into the game as the favorite to win 6A-Division I, after advancing to the title game a year ago. Junior running back Owen Allen leads the charge for the Dragons, as he approaches a second consecutive 2,000 yard season on the ground. He has scored 30 touchdowns this season.

Allen is 11-2 in Chad Morris' first year as head coach of the legendary program. The Eagles are also heavily ground-oriented, with a two-headed monster at running back. Jaylen Jenkins and Devyn Turner have both eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season, and have combined for 40 rushing touchdowns on the year.

Allen also features perhaps the most gifted defensive football player in the entire Class of 2023. Junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks is ranked as the No. 3 player in the country in the junior class, and has 35 scholarship offers to back it up. The 6-foot-4, 270 pound run-stopper is incredibly quick and agile for his size -- so much so that the Eagles will occasionally utilize him as a wildcat quarterback. Yes, you read that right.

And Carroll features stud tight end RJ Maryland, the son of former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl winning defensive tackle Russell Maryland. A senior, Maryland is committed to Boston College to play college football, and has over 1,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on the year.

How to watch

