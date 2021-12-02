Cowboys end 2-game skid with win over Saints 27-17

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard had the highlight of the night with a 58-yard run for a touchdown.

NEW ORLEANS — The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a rough two-game stretch last week with a 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Dallas entered Thursday night's matchup on a two-game losing streak after coming off games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Thursday night gave the Cowboys a much-needed boost as they head into the final stretch of the regular season with an 8-4 record.

Dallas played Thursday with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at the head coaching helm with Mike McCarthy in COVID-19 protocols. McCarthy took part in game preparations virtually.

Running back Tony Pollard helped lead the charge with a highlight run for 58 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. He finished with 71 yards on the ground.

The game against the Saints also saw the return of receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Cooper had been out due to COVID-19 protocols, while Lamb dealt with a concussion.

Lamb saw a lot of action on the offense as he finished with seven catches for 89 yards, along with a 33-yard screen that counted as a run.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had 238 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Cowboys defense was all over a Saints offense that was led by quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill was picked off four times, including one by cornerback Trveon Diggs in the fourth quarter.

Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins added to Hill's rough outing with a pick-six to bring the score to 27-10 late in the fourth.

The highlight for the Saints came from a 70-yard catch and run for a touchdown by receiver Deonte Harris with around 2:30 left in the game.