South Oak Cliff community sends team off in style for first semifinals game in decades

In Dallas, this moment is about community.

DALLAS — As the South Oak Cliff High School football team prepared for the fifth round 5A-Division 2 semifinals game against Lubbock Cooper, it was evident this moment is about more than one school or a football team.

In Dallas, this moment is about community.

“It’s something magical about this team,” said Dr. Willie Johnson, Jr., the principal of South Oak Cliff High School.

Community members organized a pep rally and send-off before Friday’s big game.

“This community is just elated. We are so proud of our boys,” said Natashia Gerald, the vice president of the SOC Alumni Bear Cave.

The community wasn’t only celebrating athletes on the field. They are recognizing a team of young men who are also scholars in the classroom.

“First of all, they are great academics,” Johnson explained. "They have a 3.0-plus grade GPA. So, we’re not just a football school."

Coaches say the South Oak Cliff football team enters Friday night’s game against Lubbock Cooper laser focused. Their West Texas opponents have been to the finals before. So, they’ll be hungry.

South Oak Cliff High School will be ready.

”We’re not playing experience. We’re playing a game today," Coach Jason Todd told WFAA. "It don’t matter what a team’s done in the past. It’s all about the moment we’re in right now."

South Oak Cliff is a prideful community where some see the high school as its hub. People around it are prepared to tackle any challenge.

”Everything happens for a reason,” Johnson said.

Whether it’s fighting for a new school, better resources for students, making academic distinctions, or making history in athletics, the football team knows it has a big responsibility right now. It’s carrying the weight of the city on its shoulders.

“All of these things are happening all at one time. And so, it’s our time. It’s our time,” Johnson said.