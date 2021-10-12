'It's time to kick in the door': Here's South Oak Cliff's matchup for the Class 5A state championship

The Golden Bears get a much shorter drive - and a chance at a state championship next week.

DALLAS — The stage is set. And South Oak Cliff football couldn't be playing any better.

The Golden Bears rolled through Lubbock Cooper in a 44-10 win Friday night at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Now, they'll get a much shorter drive - and a chance to become the first Dallas Independent School District team to win a state football championship in more than 60 years.

South Oak Cliff will play Liberty Hill at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at AT&T Stadium, kicking off the final day of University Interscholastic League championships in Arlington.

After the win Friday night, South Oak Cliff head coach Jason Todd had a simple message for all of his school's supporters across North Texas.

"Be there," Todd said, "because we're telling you: We're going to bring it back to Dallas. We'll see you at 11 o'clock at Cowboys Stadium. The school from the hood is going to be playing for the state championship."

Expect a clean look from the Golden Bears, too. Todd hinted in a tweet Saturday this his team will be donned in their all-white jerseys with the state championship on the line.

It’s going to be snowing in Dallas. Next week. All White everything. — Coach Todd (@SOCFootball1) December 11, 2021

The Golden Bears caught the attention of North Texas when they knocked off Class 5A powerhouse Aledo two weeks ago. But they haven't had a letdown either, rolling past Lucas Lovejoy last week and getting out ahead of Lubbock Cooper early Friday night.

Randy Reece returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and South Oak Cliff never trailed.

"They played how they've been playing all year," Todd said. "We got better week by week. These kids deserved this moment, along with the community and the city of Dallas. It's time to kick in the door next week."

Who is Liberty Hill?

Liberty Hill is a small town located northwest of Austin, in Williamson County. The Panthers are 13-2 on the season. Liberty Hill also had an easy win to reach the state championship, beating Crosby 42-14.