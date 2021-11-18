x
Adoption

Adopted at age 21, Jimmy Vaughn shares his adoption journey

After aging out of the foster care system, Jimmy Vaughn was adopted at the age of 21. He's now in his third year of law school at Texas Tech University.
Credit: WFAA

Twice yearly, WFAA along with the TEGNA Foundation, provides grants to worth non-profit recipients. 

Child Protection Connection is a nonprofit umbrella organization that includes both a Texas program — Texas Lawyers for Children — and national expansion work in other states. The Connection works to ensure that all children in foster care have access to trauma-informed care and services through advocacy in courts, the community, and through legislature. 

Child Protection Connection shared Jimmy's story with us.

