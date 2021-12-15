Juvenile arrested after 2 campuses receive 'hoax threat,' Flower Mound police say

At Frisco ISD, students are returning to campus for the first time this week after it was closed due to the threat.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A juvenile was arrested on Monday in connection to a "hoax threat" that was sent last week to two high schools in Lewisville ISD, Flower Mound police said.

Police arrested the student who is accused of making a hoax threat against Marcus High School, which was sent to the district on Dec. 9. A similar threat was made against Flower Mound High School. No credible threat was found regarding either school, police said.

Flower Mound police said the identified the juvenile on Saturday and arrested them on Monday. The juvenile was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony, police said. The juvenile was transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.

In a post, the Flower Mound Police Department implored parents to "please talk to your students about the serious nature of making threats, because those words can lead to significant legal consequences, in addition to disciplinary action from the school district," the department said.

In a joint letter to parents, Marcus Principal Will Skelton and Marcus-9 Principal Chantell Upshaw also asked for the school community to "report, don’t repost rumors" of threats.

"Once a rumor starts on social media, it is nearly impossible to stop," the principals said. "We need your help in sharing the information with the appropriate people, and not repeating the message on social media."

Frisco ISD

Lewisville ISD wasn't the only school district in North Texas where authorities had to investigate threats to schools.

At Frisco ISD, students at Lone Star High School were out of class for two days - returning on Wednesday - after the district also received a threat and canceled classes.

On Wednesday, the Frisco Police Department said they were still investigating the threats. No other information is being released at this time about the incidents.

The threats were received on Friday and Sunday against the campus, according to Frisco ISD, so the district decided to cancel classes to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The district assured parents in a letter Tuesday that police and K-9 officers conducted a thorough sweep of the campus and did not find anything that posed a threat or was suspicious.

Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, the district said the following will be implemented for the remainder of the week:

Increased police presence

Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed; students should carry only essential items

Student hall passes will be limited to essential business only

Additional school staff will monitor hallways and exit/entry points

All students and staff are encouraged to use STOPit to report anything of concern to school officials anonymously. Additionally, community members, parents and students should report any immediate concerns to the Frisco Police Department by contacting 972-292-6010 or 911. Cell phone users can send anonymous tips by texting the word “FriscoPD” and the tip information to 847411.

Hebron High School

Another school in Lewisville ISD also received a threat, but it has not been confirmed whether it's connected to the threats and suspect in the Marcus and Flower Mound High School case, according to Carrollton police.

Carrollton police said on Dec. 10 that they were investigating a threat against Hebron High School, but determined that it was not credible.

The department sent additional officers to the campus to ensure the community felt safe, police said.

FBI

The FBI Dallas office assists local law enforcement in cases such as these.

"Issuing a threat — even over social media, via text message, or through e-mail — is a federal crime," the FBI said, waring that those who post or send threats can receive up to five years in federal prison or face state or local charges, including threatening interstate communications.

The FBI said that law enforcement agencies have limited resources, and responding to hoax threats diverts officers and costs taxpayers.

“Hoax threats disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger," said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich. "We also don’t want to see a young person start out adulthood with a felony record over an impulsive social media post. It’s not a joke; always think before you post.”