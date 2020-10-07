North Texas schools updating back-to-school plans; Fort Worth ISD to hold emergency meeting | See full list of districts

North Texas districts have begun releasing further details on back-to-school plans.

This story will be continually updated as districts announce changes to plans.

The Fort Worth ISD school board is planning to hold an emergency meeting Thursday, after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a legal opinion letter that said local health authorities may not issue sweeping orders to close schools for the purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections.

“The AG's opinion is an opinion," a district spokesperson said. "We will confer with our attorneys to decide what is in the best interest of our students and employees going forward.”

Public and non-religious private schools in Tarrant County cannot return to in-person classes until Sept. 28, officials announced in a commissioners court meeting.

After Paxton's letter on Tuesday, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said they will override the order from Tarrant County Public Health and return to their original plan where parents can choose in-person or virtual learning.

Earlier this month, an order from Dallas County Health and Human Services stated that public and non-religious private schools must remain closed through Sept. 7.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet Tuesday that Paxton's letter "won't change much" in the county since superintendents and educators were working collaboratively.

DeSoto ISD said Tuesday that it will begin its school year on Sept. 8. The Board of Trustees approved the decision at a board meeting on July 27.

In addition to approving a delayed start date, the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees approved a revised academic calendar for the upcoming school year. The new calendar extends the school day by 20 minutes.

Cedar Hill also released additional details on their back-to-school blueprint for the semester. Students there will return to in-person and online learning on Sept. 8.

Multiple districts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area announced they will begin the school year with virtual learning before switching to each students' choice of online learning or in-person learning.

Districts have begun releasing more information on protocols and guidelines for starting the new school year amid the pandemic. Here's a look at districts' plans to start the year.

Allen ISD

Allen ISD announced Friday it will be moving to at-home learning for at least the first three weeks of school.

On Sept. 2, the district says students who chose in-person learning will be allowed to return to campus.

"Allen ISD will make every effort for students to have the same teachers and classmates during and after this three-week period," officials said in a written statement.

The first day of school will remain Aug. 12.

The district says in order to build student schedules and assign their teachers, Allen ISD is still requiring all parents to complete their commitment form for either in-person learning or at-home learning. The form is due by 8 a.m. July 20.

Argyle ISD

The school board at Argyle ISD decided at a Monday meeting to remain on schedule with its plan with in-person and virtual learning, starting on Aug. 17.

Arlington ISD

The school year will begin with online instruction on Aug. 17, per Tarrant County's school order that says learning must be virtual through Sept. 28. The school district said Wednesday, July 29 that it would reevaluate its online instruction plan after four weeks.

Birdville ISD

The district is following Tarrant County's order for schools and will have online-learning when school begins on Aug. 24.

In-person learning will begin on Sept. 28.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

The district announced Thursday, July 16 that students will learn online-only for the first three weeks of the school year, which begins Aug. 17.

Cedar Hill ISD

Parents can choose between in-person or virtual learning for their child. The first day of school is Sept. 8.

The district released additional details on protocols Thursday, including instructional information and health and safety guidelines and procedures.

Students in 3rh to 12th grade will wear a face mask at all times. Students from pre-K to 2nd grade will wear face masks in hallways, common areas and during arrival and dismissal.

The school districts of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster announced on July 16 that they intend to delay the start of school to Sept. 8.

The districts want this change to "ensure an environment that works to protect the health, wellness and preparedness of our students and staff for the upcoming school year," the districts said in a statement. "Postponing the school start date will allow school systems in our area time to assess the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust accordingly."

Cleburne ISD

Parents will be asked to choose between in-person and online learning. Selections are due by July 20. The first day of school is Aug. 31.

The district said their goal is face-to-face instruction beginning then, but there are two other contingency plans "should we experience attendance fluctuations and/or resurgence of COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year," the district said.

Coppell ISD

On July 27, the board of trustees approved moving the first day of school to Aug. 17. The district will provide distance learning only to all students Aug. 17 to Sept. 7, per the Dallas County order.

Crowley ISD

Students will return to school on Sept. 8. All students will participate in online learning.

School buildings will reopen on Oct. 5. Students can then continue with their choice of either in-person or online learning.

Schools in Dallas County

Per an order issued by the Dallas County health director, all schools will be online-only through Sept. 7.

Teachers and staff can be on campus to conduct online learning as long as social distancing is followed and face coverings are on at all-times, the order said.

Dallas ISD

The district released a statement July 16 that it will adhere to the county order. Officials are working to finalize plans for starting the semester.

District administrators will meet with the Board of Trustees on July 23 to discuss their options, including the possibility of moving the first day of school to Sept. 8.

Denton ISD

Denton ISD leaders moved the first day of school to Aug. 26 during a meeting on July 10. The district also released a new school calendar.

Parents can decide whether they want their child to return to campus for face-to-face learning or learn online.

"The district will continue to collaborate with the Denton County leaders, including the Denton County Health Department, before making any decision to only offer virtual learning for all students," the district said in a statement Friday.

DeSoto ISD

DeSoto Independent School District will begin its school year on Sept. 8. The decision was approved by the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees at a board meeting on July 27.

In addition to approving a delayed start date, the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees approved a revised academic calendar for the upcoming school year.

The new calendar extends the school day by 20 minutes.

The 2020-2021 school hours are:

● High School: 7:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

● Elementary School: 8:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

● Middle School: 8:30 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Teachers will return to work on Aug. 6, in an effort to have more than 20 days of professional development opportunities and preparation before the first day of school, district officials said.

More information regarding DeSoto ISD's academic calendar can be found here.

Duncanville ISD

The start of the school year has been delayed to Sept. 8, the district announced Thursday, July 16.

The district will offer both in-person and virtual instruction to students.

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD

After Paxton's letter on Tuesday, the district said they will override the order from Tarrant County Public Health and return to their original plan where parents can choose in-person or virtual learning.

The first day of school is Aug. 18.

Fort Worth ISD

The district will star with online learning only and delay face-to-face instruction until Sept. 28, per the Tarrant County order. The first day of school is Aug. 17.

The district released additional details for the return to school, including what will happen when there is a positive case on campus.

Parents have a deadline of Aug. 3 to choose between online or in-person learning for their child.

Students and staff who have tested positive can return to school once they are fever-free for 72 hours, they have improved symptoms and 10 days have passed when symptoms began. The school and/or area where that person was will be closed to be disinfected and cleaned.

The district will communicate to students if they came in close contact with a student or staff member who has COVID-19 symptoms.



Students and staff should not be on campus if they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a person with COVID-19, if they have a household member awaiting test results or have traveled internationally in the last 14 days.

The person who tested positive will be required to follow advice from medical professionals and the Center for Disease Control.

Teachers who are delivering virtual instruction will do so from classrooms at their home campus. Some teachers will be entirely in-person, some entirely teaching online and some teachers will do both.

Fort Worth ISD will also follow social distancing guidelines and hygiene/cleaning protocol which was released by the TEA.

Students and staff will have a health screening when they arrive at school. A QR code will be provided for daily pre-screening. If a student does not pass the health screening or has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, they will be referred to the school nurse for parent pick up.

Each school's principal will design a plan for arriving at school and share it with students and parents.

The district's plans also mentioned disciplinary action related to COVID-19 protocol, which includes verbal redirection, counseling by a teacher, counselor or administrative personnel, and a parent-student-teacher conference.

"Any student intentionally coughing, sneezing, or spitting on another student or staff member with the intention of infecting the other student with COVID-19 while on the bus, campus, or at a school-related event is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct: Assault (Board Policy)," the district says in the guidelines, along with the disciplinary process.

Fort Worth ISD announced in June that parents will be able to choose between in-person and online classes for their child's fall semester.

Many parents and students who participated in a district survey preferred returning to classes in-person.

Registration for online or in-person learning began on July 1.

As of July 16, 14% of the district's 84,000 students have registered.

Out of those who have signed up, 57% favor in-person learning and 43% favor virtual learning, said Clint Bond, executive director of external and emergency communications.

Frisco ISD

The school year will begin online-only for the first three weeks of school, starting on Aug. 13. In-person learning will begin on Sept. 3 for students who have chosen that route.

Parents will receive a commitment form for their students to choose whether their child will attend classes online or on campus, the district said.

The district will alert parents, students and staff about the disease activity level based on information from local health departments, between substantial, moderate and minimal.

Those levels are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate. That level will determine guidance on face coverings.

Under substantial or moderate levels, face coverings will be required for children 3rd through 12th grade and for staff and visitors. For students in pre-K through 2nd grade, masks are required when they are in hallways and common areas.

Under minimal level, masks will only be required by visitors and for students when they are in hallways or other common areas.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD was among the first large districts to move their first day of school.

Parents will have to choose whether to place their child in virtual learning or in-person learning following an email on July 13.

Students will learn online-only from Aug. 10 to Sept. 7, in accordance with the Dallas County order.

Students will begin their choice of in-person classes or virtual learning on Sept. 8.

The district also changed school hours to add 10 minutes of instruction time. The school year calendar also has intersession days where students can participate in remediation, acceleration or enrichment activities, the district said.

In a FAQ section, it says "Will teachers get to choose if they want a remote or face-to-face schedule?"

The district says decisions will be made based on medical certifications and doctor's notes. Staff who lead online learning will be assigned to a Garland ISD facility to conduct instruction in order to have all the support and materials they need, the district said.

Granbury ISD

Parents can choose between online learning or in-person learning. The first day of school is Aug. 12.

The district announced on Wednesday that all students will be provided with free school supplies for the upcoming year.

Grand Prairie ISD

As of Monday, the district will now begin the year completely online. The first day of school is set for Aug. 17. In-person instruction will begin on Sept. 8.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Per Tarrant County's school order, school will resume online-only until after Sept. 27. Then on Sept. 28, students will resume school with their choice of either: in-person or virtual learning. The first day of school is Aug. 17.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Per the Tarrant County schools order, the district will have online-only classes until Sept. 27. On Sept. 28, students will continue with their choice of either in-person or virtual learning. The first day of school is Aug. 18.

Highland Park ISD

Highland Park plans to start school online-only on Aug. 20 until the order on schools in Dallas County is lifted after Sept. 7.

Irving ISD

Irving ISD will return to school on Aug. 17 for online-only learning. Those who choose to learn in-person will do so starting on Sept. 8, the district said. Online learning can continue as an option as well.

Online registration began on July 6 and parents are asked to make their selection by July 24.

Students from pre-K to 2nd grade will only wear face coverings while in hallways, riding the bus, common areas and arrival/dismissal.

Students from 3rd grade to 12th grade will wear face coverings when in hallways, common areas, riding the bus and arrival/dismissal.

The district released a FAQ document on Thursday related to the TEA guidelines on reopening.

Joshua ISD

Parents can choose between in-person or virtual learning. The first day of school is Aug. 18.

Keene ISD

Keene ISD will have in-person classes and students who want to learn from home will be able to watch a live video feed. The first day of school is Aug. 4.

Keller ISD

Per Tarrant County's school order, all students will return to classes online-only until after Sept 27. School begins Aug. 19.

High school students will also have the option to compose a hybrid schedule consisting of some in-person instruction and some remote instruction.

Lake Dallas ISD

The school year calendar was changed and the semester will begin on Aug. 26 both in-person and virtually.

Lancaster ISD

The school districts of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster announced Thursday afternoon that they intend to delay the start of school to Sept. 8.

The districts want this change to "ensure an environment that works to protect the health, wellness and preparedness of our students and staff for the upcoming school year," the districts said in a statement. "Postponing the school start date will allow school systems in our area time to assess the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust accordingly."

Lewisville ISD

The district announced Monday that it will follow Denton County health department's recommendation to delay in-person lessons to Sept. 8.

The first day of school is Aug. 19 with online learning.

Lovejoy ISD

The first three weeks of school will be online-only for all students. The first day is Aug. 17.

Those who have chosen face-to-face instruction will begin in-person classes on Sept. 8.

Mansfield ISD

The district changed guidelines according to the order in Tarrant County. The district will be online-only until Sept. 28. School begins on Aug. 12.

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD will begin the school year online-only on Aug. 17.

In-person learning is aimed to begin on Sept. 14. Parents who would like their child to continue learning from home after Sept. 14 must enroll by Aug. 3.

“To prepare for the possibility that DCHHS may extend the order beyond Sept. 7, we will continue online-only learning through Sept. 11, unless local or state officials order otherwise,” said Superintendent Dr. David Vroonland. “We hope this advance notice to our parents will allow them to make arrangements to best manage the online-only environment for several weeks. In addition, we are taking steps to ensure that we can remain flexible during this uncertain time, and we are prepared to continue online-only learning beyond these first four weeks of the school year, should that be required.”

The district is also issuing internet-ready devices to every student who requests one as well as a hot spot, if needed. Each campus will distribute Chromebooks, iPads and hot spots from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.

A free drive-thru pickup for school supplies and backpacks is scheduled for Aug. 8. Go here to learn more and register.

McKinney ISD

McKinney ISD officials announced they have decided to begin school with virtual instruction until the public health situation improves. Their goal is to begin offering on-campus instruction on Sept. 3

Their school year is set to begin Aug. 13.

"Students who had opted for on-campus instruction will be served in a virtual learning environment with the same teacher and classmates who would be in their on-campus classroom," officials said in a written statement.

Muenster ISD

Parents can choose between in-person and virtual learning for their child. The school year will begin with in-person learning, for those who have picked that option. The first day of school is Aug. 12.

Northwest ISD

Students will learn online-only until Sept. 28, per Tarrant County's school order. The first day of school is Aug. 20.

Plano ISD

Plano ISD announced Friday that it will start its school year with virtual learning for all students.

Teachers will have an in-person workday on Sept. 8 and then parents who did not select remote learning will be allowed to send their children to campus Sept. 9.

The first day of the school year is Aug. 12.

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly, but out of concern for the safety and health of all students and staff," officials said in a news release.

Plano ISD was the first district to release a detailed plan on moving forward with the TEA guidelines.

The 37-page plan, released July 9, goes over cleaning protocols and social distancing students and staff.

Parents can choose either face-to-face learning or virtual learning for their children.

The district is still making decisions on what would force a school to close.

Princeton ISD

Princeton ISD will offer in-person classes and online instruction. A few more teachers were hired to help with the delivery of online learning, the district said.

Richardson ISD

Following Dallas County's orders, Richardson ISD says it will immediately discontinue in-person student activities until after Labor Day.

The district will offer virtual instruction at the start of the school year, with in-person classes beginning Sept. 8.

RISD still plans to begin school on Aug. 19. District officials say in-person classes are tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

"It’s possible that the start of in-person instruction could be delayed further if public health authorities order school closures past September 7," school officials said in a written statement.





Rockwall ISD

Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees approved to delay the start of school for remote and in-person learning to Aug. 26, the district said.

"This decision comes after weeks of conversations and collaboration with Rockwall County, neighboring Royse City ISD, who is also considering a delayed start, and input received through an employee Start of School Survey," the district said.

Of 6,000 commitments from students in the district, 68% chose in-person learning and 32% chose remote learning, the district said.

Sanger ISD

Parents will be able to choose whether their student attends learning in-person or online only. The first day of school is Aug. 24.

White Settlement ISD

White Settlement ISD says all students will begin the school year with virtual learning until Sept. 28.

The first day of school was moved to Sept. 9 during a Board of Education meeting Thursday night.

"The change was made so that we have enough time to implement the safety procedures and prepare the training of employees and teachers, in order to make sure that all our team members are ready for the changes and challenges of the 2020-2021 school year," the district said in a statement.

Wylie ISD

The district is offering both in-person and virtual learning.

The first day of school is Aug. 13.