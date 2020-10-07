Plano ISD releases 37-page back-to-school plan

The district released the plan Thursday.

PLANO, Texas — Just a month ago, Plano schools were celebrating seniors in a pandemic. Thursday Plano ISD revealed how they are preparing for the fall of more uncertainty by releasing a 37-page return-to-school plan.

The move from Plano comes just days after the Texas Education Agency released their guidance for schools for the coming year.

The plan is a detailed look at what life and learning may look like for the district, whether students decide on face-to-face learning or a virtual application the district is calling PISD School at Home.

The plan goes over student handwashing and sanitizing expectations at school, how many students can be in a restroom, bus protocols and even the dress code for virtual learners.

And it also goes over the larger issues, including stipulations that state "students and staff are expected to wear face coverings during school hours" and "all students/staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and individuals with symptoms will be separated and sent home."

All students will have Chromebooks, learning devices and WiFi hotspots, according to the plan.

Teachers and students in physical classrooms will have to take everything home at the end of the school day in the event of a school closure. And students joining virtually can be marked absent if they are not logged in on time.

Jamie Jackson is a parent to a 9th grader and serves on a parent advisory board.

"I would probably at least need to have a 75% confidence level. It could be that I'm a picky parent. That's my precious cargo," Jackson said about sending her child back to school.

"Some of the wording needs to be a little more stringent. Some of it comes across as a recommendation," she said.

Jackson says she wants temperature checks and more decisive action against COVID-19.

WFAA asked Plano ISD about what it would take for the district to force a school to close. The district is still vetting and mapping that process out.