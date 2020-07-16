Dallas County order says all districts must be online-only through Sept. 7

The order was signed after two weeks of more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Dallas County.

Dallas County Health and Human Services plans to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. It will be streamed in the player above.

School in Dallas County must be online-only until after Sept. 7, according to a new order from Dallas County Health and Human Services that was released Thursday.

The order, signed by Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Philip Huang, says that schools shall not have on-campus or face-to-face learning until after Sept. 7.

Teachers and staff can be on campus to conduct online learning as long as social distancing is followed and face coverings are on at all-times.

"All school-sponsored events and activities, but to limited to clubs, sports, fairs, exhibitions, academic and/or athletic competitions, shall not take place until school systems resume on-campus instruction," the order said.

The order cited record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases and record-high numbers of COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

On Thursday, Dallas County reported its 14th consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases.

The order came after the school districts of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster announced that they intend to delay the start of school to Sept. 8.

This decision was already approved by each district's board of trustees, according to a Lancaster ISD spokesperson.

The districts want this change to "ensure an environment that works to protect the health, wellness and preparedness of our students and staff for the upcoming school year," the districts said in a statement. "Postponing the school start date will allow school systems in our area time to assess the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust accordingly."