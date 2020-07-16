COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 6 deaths

Tarrant County reported a record high of 857 cases on Wednesday. Thursday's case numbers have not yet been released.

Tarrant County health officials are reporting six new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The victims include four men and two women, ranging in age from their 40s to 70s.

Officials say all but one of the victims had underlying health conditions.

There have been 283 confirmed deaths and 9,918 people have recovered since tracking began in March.

County health officials have not yet updated the daily COVID-19 case count number for Thursday on its public dashboard.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Children hospitalized due to COVID-19

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth says of Wednesday the hospital has tested 8,879 children for COVID-19. Of those tests, 583 of the test results have come back positive.

At this time, the medical center has seven patients hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

Children’s Health Medical Center in Dallas confirms the hospital currently has 19 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

DSHS removes nearly 3,500 cases from Bexar County's reporting

Wednesday, health officials removed 3,484 coronavirus cases from the state's total coronavirus count due to how Bexar County reports the area's total coronavirus cases, KENS reports. Metro Health includes both positive test results as confirmed by molecular and antigen testing.

Up until Wednesday, Texas Department of State Health Services had included the total number of cases for Bexar County but has amended their count to exclude the county's antigen testing numbers.