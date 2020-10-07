Denton ISD pushes back first day of school; Garland ISD will start with 3 weeks of virtual learning

North Texas districts have begun releasing further details on back-to-school plans.

As districts in North Texas create plans for starting the new school year amidst a pandemic, Denton and Garland ISDs were among those releasing changes to what back-to-school will look like.

At a special meeting Thursday, Denton ISD trustees decided to push back the first day of school by two weeks.

Students at Garland ISD will take online classes during the first three weeks to become familiar with online learning software. They will then transition to their preferred choice of learning: online or in-person.

Thousands of students will return to school, whether virtually or in-person, in a month with some starting Aug. 10. Districts have begun releasing more information on protocols and guidelines for starting the new school year amid the pandemic.

Denton ISD

Denton ISD leaders moved the first day of school to Aug. 26.

The district also released a new school calendar.

No further details have been released on implementing TEA guidelines for the upcoming school year.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD is the latest district to release back-to-school plans Thursday evening. The guidelines align with the recommendations from the Texas Education Agency, such as requiring face coverings onsite and screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

Parents will have to choose whether to place their child in virtual learning or in-person learning following an email on July 13.

School will begin on Aug. 10 with virtual learning for all students, which will continue through Aug. 28. This will help students readjust to school hours and learn to use the online learning program called Canvas, the district said.

Campuses will use that time to rehearse safety and sanitation procedures.

Face-to-face learning will still be available for students and families who need it starting Aug. 10.

Students will begin their choice of in-person classes or virtual learning on Aug. 31.

The district also changed school hours to add 10 minutes of instruction time. The school year calendar also has intersession days where students can participate in remediation, acceleration or enrichment activities, the district said.

In a FAQ section, it says "Will teachers get to choose if they want a remote or face-to-face schedule?"

The district says decisions will be made based on medical certifications and doctor's notes. Staff who lead online learning will be assigned to a Garland ISD facility to conduct instruction in order to have all the support and materials they need, the district said.

At Fort Worth ISD, parents can also choose whether to enroll their child in online or in-person learning.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD announced in June that parents will be able to choose between in-person and online classes for their child's fall semester.

Many parents and students who participated in a district survey preferred returning to classes in-person.

The district hasn't released detailed plans about protocols for the upcoming semester regarding the TEA guidelines.

Registration for online or in-person learning began on July 1.

As of Thursday,14% of the district's 84,000 students have registered.

Out of those who have signed up, 57% favor in-person learning and 43% favor virtual learning, said Clint Bond, executive director of external and emergency communications.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD is planning to offer in-person instruction with the option of online classes.

Parents will receive a commitment form for their students to choose whether their child will attend classes online or on campus, the district said.

The district will alert parents, students and staff about the disease activity level based on information from local health departments, between substantial, moderate and minimal.

Those levels are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate. That level will determine guidance on face coverings.

Under substantial or moderate levels, face coverings will be required for children 3rd through 12th grade and for staff and visitors. For students in pre-K through 2nd grade, masks are required when they are in hallways and common areas.

Under minimal level, masks will only be required by visitors and for students when they are in hallways or other common areas.

Irving ISD

Irving ISD will offer students a choice for in-person learning or remote learning, the district announced Monday. Online registration began on July 6 and parents are asked to make their selection by July 24.

Students from pre-K to 2nd grade will only wear face coverings while in hallways, riding the bus, common areas and arrival/dismissal.

Students from 3rd grade to 12th grade will wear face coverings when in hallways, common areas, riding the bus and arrival/dismissal.

The district released a FAQ document on Thursday related to the TEA guidelines on reopening.

Keene ISD

Keene ISD will have in-person classes and students who want to learn from home will be able to watch a live video feed.

Plano ISD

Plano ISD was the first district to release a detailed plan on moving forward with the TEA guidelines.

The 37-page plan, released Thursday afternoon, goes over cleaning protocols and social distancing students and staff.

Parents can choose either face-to-face learning or virtual learning for their child.

The district is still making decisions on what would force a school to close.

Princeton ISD

Princeton ISD will offer in-person classes and online instruction. A few more teachers were hired to help with the delivery of online learning, the district said.

Richardson ISD

Richardson ISD says it will hold classes in-person at all schools, and also offer a virtual school option for families with concerns about health risks to students or family members.

The district said they will release reopening plans on July 20.