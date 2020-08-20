Watch: Dallas ISD superintendent says first 4 weeks of school will be virtual-only

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa met with Dallas County health officials Wednesday to get guidance on whether school should start virtually, the district website said

Students at Dallas ISD will be learning virtual-only for the first four weeks of school, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came the same afternoon that Judge Clay Jenkins shared a recommendation that all schools begin virtually based on their data and the spread of COVID-19 in Dallas County.

The largest district in North Texas is scheduled to start school on Sept. 8, after Labor Day.

The start date had been pushed back from its normal schedule to allow the district to prepare for teaching in the pandemic environment.

According to the DISD website, Hinojosa briefed board trustees on Aug. 13 that the district would follow guidance from Dallas County Health and Human Services to decide whether to begin school virtually or offering families the choice of in-person or at-home learning.

Hinojosa told the board they would be meeting with Dallas County health officials on Aug. 19. He was meeting with the board on Thursday afternoon prior to holding the news conference.

At the end of July, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said local health authorities may not issue sweeping orders to close schools for the purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections.

In July, an order from Dallas County Health and Human Services stated that public and non-religious private schools must remain closed through Sept. 7.