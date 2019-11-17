FORT WORTH, Texas — A person is recovering after being shot in the leg Saturday night. Fort Worth police say the shooting happened near the 805 block of E Robert Street.

Authorities say a dark-colored vehicle drove by a house in the area and fired shots into the residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released additional suspect information at this time.

