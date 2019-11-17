DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was transported to the hospital after being involved in a car crash, officials say.

The crash occurred Saturday evening near S Polk Street and W Pentagon Pkwy, according to authorities.

The officer was driving his patrol car when another person ran a red light and crashed into the officer’s vehicle, investigators say.

The officer was transported to the hospital to be evaluated, officials say he appears to be in “good condition.”

