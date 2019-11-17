FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a man's death after a group of children found his body while playing hide-and-seek.

Authorities say the children were playing outside Saturday afternoon near the 9000 block of N Normandale Street when they found the victim.

Officials say the homicide unit is investigating the incident. At this time police are not releasing the victim's name.

Authorities say the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

