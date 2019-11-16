DALLAS — A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance that had a patient inside, officials say.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday near Bruton Road and Masters Drive.

The ambulance was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights on and was preparing to turn left at a red light when the alleged drunken driver, later identified as Demarco Gonzalez, 22, crashed into it.

Gonzalez was driving southbound and allegedly speeding when he wrecked into the front of the ambulance, police say.

The paramedics were not injured during the crash. The patient that was inside the ambulance was transported to the hospital by a different one, officials say.

Gonzalez was transported to the hospital after complaining of hip pain. Authorities say he was intoxicated and faces a DWI charge.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA:



