ARLINGTON, Texas — A man died Saturday night after being shot in Arlington, police say.

Authorities say the fatal shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the 2400 block of Summer Place Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been gunned down in a front yard.

Authorities have not released the victim's name at this time.

While investigators were responding to the fatal shooting they say another person arrived at Mansfield Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say this person’s injuries are non-life threatening. Detectives are trying to figure out if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

