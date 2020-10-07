Man allegedly killed his sister, injured 2 officers before burning down house in Parker County, authorities say

Authorities say the suspect's body was found in bushes near the house. He had an assault-style weapon and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

A 26-year-old man shot his teen sister and injured two officers before setting a house on fire Thursday night in Parker County, officials said.

Detectives recovered 17-year-old Cierra Christian's body as they went through the house Friday morning, Reno Police Chief Tony Simmons said during a news conference.

The suspect's body, Lain Christian, was found in bushes at a nearby house. Investigators say he had an assault-style weapon and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"This was a tragedy. Crime happens everywhere. We never expected this in Reno," Simmons said.

Police responded to the house around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, after receiving a call from a woman who told police her son had a gun and "was threatening to kill people."

The suspect's mother was able to escape the house through a window. She had several lacerations on her leg and was transported to the hospital, Simmons said.

When officers arrived at the house, they were immediately fired upon, police said.

A Reno officer was shot in the arm. Another Reno officer was shot in his Taser holster, which stopped the bullet from hitting him, police said.

A Parker County sheriff's deputy was shot several times and was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth.

On Friday morning, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler confirmed the deputy was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital.

Both officers are expected to recover, officials confirmed.

"With everything going on in the world if people realized these officers are protecting you, they don't have to do this," Simmons said after Friday's news conference.

Simmons also talked about the crime scene and thanked the law enforcement agencies involved.

"It was disturbing, to say the least, the officers stood up, did their jobs and protected the public," he said.

The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.

WFAA reporter Eric Alvarez contributed to this story.