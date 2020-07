The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, officials say.

DALLAS — A store clerk was taken to a local hospital early Thursday morning with critical injuries after they were shot, Dallas police said.

Just before 3 a.m., customers entered the 7-Eleven on the 9300 block of westbound Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway Service Road, police on the scene said. They found the clerk had been shot and called authorities.

At this time, the suspect is still on the loose, police said.

Investigators believe the motive for the shooting was a robbery.