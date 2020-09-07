Dallas police officer injured in rollover crash, officials say

The officer was transported to the hospital with a head injury, according to police on the scene.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was injured after their squad car crashed and rolled over late Wednesday, officials said.

According to officers on the scene, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. as the officer was traveling southbound on Polk Street near the intersection with Camp Wisdom Road.

Somehow, the vehicle flipped over.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with a head injury, officials said.

The officer is believed to have been the only person in the car at the time. No other cars were involved.