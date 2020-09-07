Man faces murder charge in shooting death of Black transgender woman

Authorities say Angelo Walker fatally shot 22-year-old Merci "Pooda" Mack last month.

Dallas police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a Black transgender woman, officials say.

Authorities say Angelo Walker is responsible for killing 22-year-old Merci 'Pooda' Mack in east Oak Cliff last month.

Walker was arrested Wednesday by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force. He faces a murder charge and remains in jail in lieu of a $900,000 bail, according to court records.

On June 30, Mack was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of The Rosemont Apartments and died from her injuries.

A wake for Mack is scheduled from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday and a funeral service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday. Both services will take place at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas.

"To turn around and see something like this happen to a Black trans woman, and more than likely because they are trans, even though they are Black, it’s very devastating,” Naomi Green with Abounding Prosperity in Dallas said. "It’s a huge slap in the face."

The killing happened on June 30, the last day of Pride month. The tragedy also comes days after LGBTQ advocates and Black Lives Matter supporters took to the streets in Dallas to speak out about equality and other issues.

"Black lives are inclusive of Black transgender lives,” said Sharyn Grayson, the Director of Development and Transgender Programs/Services. "The entire trans community, we hurt. We feel the same pains as the rest of our community feels, and the losses that we are suffering in our community, they are felt doubly.”

WFAA reporter Demond Fernandez contributed to this report.