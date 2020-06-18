Pride flag will be displayed every June in Dallas at City Hall Plaza

Outside of Dallas City Hall on Thursday, the new City of Dallas Pride Flag was raised in place of the traditional flag.

DALLAS — Outside of Dallas City Hall on Thursday, the new City of Dallas Pride Flag was raised in place of the traditional flag.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano said it will stay up for the rest of June, as he declared the month as Pride Month.

"Acceptance is something we must all practice and teach to future generations," Medrano read in the proclamation.

Every year in June, he said the flag will be raised in honor of the LGBTQ community.

The month of June marks many milestones. The Stonewall Uprising for LGBT rights in Manhattan happened in June 1969. In June 2013 and 2015, strides were made for same-sex marriage.

"What happens in Dallas changes the world," Councilman Omar Narvaez said.

The pride flag hanging over the plaza has been a longtime dream of his.

"Every thread of the fabric that is in that flag represents somebody in the city of Dallas," Narvaez said.

While the council members acknowledge a lot of work still needs to be done for the LGBTQ community, they see the flag as progress. Narvaez said the flag is a symbol of acceptance, community, and love.