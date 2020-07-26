Dallas police respond to 3 separate shootings overnight, including one at a sports bar

None of the shootings were fatal, police said.

Dallas police officers responded to three separate shootings across the city overnight, including one that left a victim in critical condition. At least two other shootings were also reported over the weekend in Hurst and Arlington.

Four injured in shooting at Dallas sports bar

The first shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Knockout Sports Bar on Riverfront Boulevard. Police say three men were shot and one woman was hit by shrapnel after a man was denied entry into the bar and then went back to his car to get "an assault-type weapon" and shot into the building.

One of the men who was shot is in critical condition, police said. The other two men are expected to survive their injuries, police said. The woman who was hit by shrapnel is expected to be okay as well, police said.

Police said the shooter went to the back of the bar, where he was shot at by armed bar patrons.

The man who shot into the bar had arrived with two other people, according to police. All three fled the scene.

The shooter remains at large, police said.

Argument leads to shooting inside apartment courtyard, police say

At 2:37 a.m. Sunday, Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Highland Village Drive.

Police say they found a man who had been shot in his lower body lying on the floor of his apartment. Police said the man was shot after he got into an argument in an apartment courtyard with 26-year-old Christopher Carraway.

Carraway allegedly shot at the man "multiple times," according to police.

Police say he then ran out of the apartment courtyard. Carraway was found walking through the apartment complex and witnesses allegedly identified him as the shooter. He was arrested on multiple aggravated assault charges.

The man who was shot was stable when taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Alleged robber accidentally shot in leg by other suspected robber, police say

At 3:15 a.m., police were called to a 911 call on Jefferson Boulevard that had started as an armed robbery on the 100 block of Gail Street.

Police said three armed and masked suspects broke into a home on the 100 block of Gail Street with plans to steal a safe.

When the victim didn't cooperate, one of the suspects allegedly began to pistol-whip them, police said. The gun went off, and a bullet hit one of the other robbers in the leg. The suspects then made off the victim's property.

Police allege the robber who was shot was 27-year-old Demarcus Wilbert. A 911 call went out a short time afterward about a man shot in the leg, according to police, and an officer tied Wilbert to the robbery.

He was brought to a local hospital, where he was treated, before he was taken to the Dallas County jail on an aggravated robbery charge.

The other suspects are still at large, police said.