DPD officer arrested on charge of transportation of child pornography

A Dallas police officer was arrested Thursday on a charge of transportation of child pornography, officials said.
Senior Corporal Daniel Collins was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations and was booked into the Tarrant County Jail, according to authorities.
Collins has worked with the Dallas Police Department since July 2007 and was assigned to the auto theft unit.
Dallas police officials say Collins is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation.
