20-year-old shot, killed Saturday morning after 'disturbance,' Arlington police say

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Det. Frank King at 817-459-5637.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning while in the backseat of a car in Arlington, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment community on the 700 block of Washington Drive, according to police.

A group of four people, including Anthony Porter, had gone to the apartments to meet with another person that morning, investigators believe. At some point, there was a "disturbance" between Porter and another man.

The man then allegedly shot at the group of four people while they were inside the car, police said. As the group drove away, Porter was hit by the gunfire.

Police then responded to the 1800 block of Carriage House Circle, which is where the group in the car had gone to get away.

Porter was taken to a local hospital, where police said he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the man who shot at the car fled the scene before officers arrived. Detectives are now working to identify him and witnesses.

Police also said they found illicit drugs in connection to the incident.