Grand Prairie detectives search for shooters in death of 20-year-old man

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed near the 5800 block of Candelight Lane. Police do not believe it was a random shooting, authorities say.

Grand Prairie police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the 5800 block of Candlelight Lane.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old William Oliver of Grand Prairie, who had been shot. Oliver was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Detectives say they do not believe the victim was randomly targeted.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, no arrests have been in connection with the case. Anyone with information regarding any possible suspects is asked to call Grand Prairie police.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 972-988-8477 or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.