Investigation underway after 16-year-old boy shot, killed near Arcadia Park

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Dallas.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the 5400 block of North Arcadia Drive.

Witnesses told detectives that the suspect shot the teen and then fled the scene with two other males in a tan-colored sedan, police say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials say. His name has not been publicly released at this time.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 214-671-3690 or via email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case no. 128837-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.