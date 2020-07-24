Man gunned down near UT Arlington, suspects at large, police say

Investigators are working with the apartment complex to obtain video surveillance and are searching for possible witnesses.

Arlington police are investigating the events that led up to a man’s shooting death Thursday night.

Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at an apartment near 1000 block of South Center Street.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man near an apartment doorway who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office says it will release the man’s name once next of kin has been notified.

Detectives believe there were multiple people at the location prior to the shooting and that the man shot may have been involved in "high-risk activity."

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that robbery may have been a motive in the shooting, according to authorities.