Man arrested after fatal shooting in Hurst, police say

A man was shot and killed in an apartment on Saturday night, Hurst police said. 

Hurst officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whispering Run Apartments at 600 Bellaire Drive. 

When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot and discovered an alleged shooter had gone to another apartment nearby. 

Police then negotiated with the person to leave the apartment. After a period of time, a man came out and surrendered to police, according to officials. 

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and process the scene, officials said.

