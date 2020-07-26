Man arrested after fatal shooting in Hurst, police say

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and process the scene, according to officials.

A man was shot and killed in an apartment on Saturday night, Hurst police said.

Hurst officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whispering Run Apartments at 600 Bellaire Drive.

When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot and discovered an alleged shooter had gone to another apartment nearby.

Police then negotiated with the person to leave the apartment. After a period of time, a man came out and surrendered to police, according to officials.

