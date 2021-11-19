Jury 'hopelessly deadlocked' in trial for alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir

Billy Chemirmir's attorneys motioned to have the trial declared a mistrial, but Jones denied the motion.

DALLAS — The jury in the trial against accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir was "hopelessly deadlocked" Friday morning after about seven total hours of deliberations in the case, according to Judge Racquel Jones.

The jurors, shortly after 11 a.m. wrote a note to Jones, saying they were deadlocked at 11-1. It was not clear why the jury was split on the case.

Instead, Jones decided to provide further instructions to the jury to make a decision.

Jones and Chemirmir's attorneys agreed on the following instructions to the jury: "It is your duty to consult with one another, to consider each other's views and to discuss the evidence and continue deliberations."

Jones' instructions were not formally an Allen charge, which is an instruction that encourages a jury to keep deliberating until they reach a verdict. Chemirmir's attorneys objected to an Allen charge.

The jury earlier Friday morning had informed Jones that one juror would not change her stance on the trial, and Jones instructed the jury to keep deliberating. About an hour later, the jurors wrote the note to Jones, saying they were still deadlocked.

Chemirmir is accused of murdering 18 elderly women across North Texas. The case against him this week has involved one of those alleged victims, Lu Harris.

Families of the alleged victims reacted with shock to the jury's delay Friday morning, with one family member telling WFAA they were "sickened and astonished" at the delay.

Chemirmir lived in independent living facilities where detectives say he robbed them of their jewelry and then suffocated them.

Day 4 started with state's witnesses talking about various cellphone records and other jewelry store receipts.