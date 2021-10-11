How to watch live gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial of Billy Chemirmir

DALLAS — Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir is accused of murdering 18 elderly women across North Texas. This week, he will go before a judge in his first trial for the killing spree he's accused of.
Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 women who lived at senior living facilities in Dallas and Collin counties. He lived in independent living facilities where detectives say he robbed them of their jewelry and then suffocated them.
But despite the long list of charges against Chemirmir, Dallas County District Attorney John Cruezot told the victims' families in June 2021 he would not be seeking the death penalty.